Looking At Vistra's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Vistra VST, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,960, and 21 calls, totaling $1,613,369.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $155.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vistra's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vistra's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.5 $5.2 $5.5 $155.00 $356.4K 2.4K 2.1K VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $155.00 $143.1K 2.4K 2.5K VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $4.9 $5.2 $155.00 $128.4K 2.4K 597 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $3.2 $3.0 $3.13 $133.00 $107.4K 1.4K 1.1K VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $155.00 $92.5K 2.4K 350

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Vistra's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,092,553, with VST's price down by -2.35%, positioned at $128.07.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 17 days.

Expert Opinions on Vistra

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $155.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Vistra with a target price of $177. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $146. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $137. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $178. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $141.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.