Behind the Scenes of Wells Fargo's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo WFC revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $198,137, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,033,818.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.73 $0.72 $0.72 $69.00 $293.6K 26 10.9K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $8.5 $8.25 $8.49 $56.00 $169.1K 2.3K 200 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.66 $0.63 $0.65 $67.50 $73.5K 3.2K 7.0K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $62.50 $70.5K 4.5K 100 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.63 $0.6 $0.63 $67.50 $65.5K 3.2K 4.0K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,442,763, the WFC's price is down by -0.02%, now at $64.35.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $65. * An analyst from Phillip Securities upgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $67. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $68. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $61.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.