Spotlight on Adobe: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe ADBE revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $261,841, and 7 were calls, valued at $383,911.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $410.0 and $600.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 583.14 with a total volume of 336.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $410.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.0 $38.95 $38.95 $410.00 $202.6K 2 56 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $54.0 $52.85 $54.0 $450.00 $167.4K 2 31 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $96.0 $94.65 $96.0 $510.00 $48.0K 90 5 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $6.65 $6.76 $530.00 $41.2K 716 70 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.5 $19.0 $19.5 $500.00 $39.0K 389 28

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 292,840, with ADBE's price down by -1.28%, positioned at $501.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $610.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $610.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

