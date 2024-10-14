Upstart Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Upstart Hldgs UPST, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 58 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $741,813, and 42 are calls, amounting to $2,930,170.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Upstart Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Upstart Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.25 $11.15 $12.25 $85.00 $245.0K 171 223 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $60.00 $183.8K 2.4K 1.7K UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.1 $13.05 $13.07 $50.00 $180.3K 6.3K 827 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.8 $5.75 $5.8 $60.00 $163.5K 2.4K 2.0K UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.8 $8.65 $8.75 $55.00 $119.0K 314 154

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 17,667,644, the price of UPST is up 18.22% at $55.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $48. * An analyst from Wedbush upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

