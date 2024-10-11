Smart Money Is Betting Big In MRVL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marvell Tech MRVL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $125,130, and 7 are calls, amounting to $527,266.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $90.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marvell Tech stands at 2819.5, with a total volume reaching 2,079.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marvell Tech, situated within the strike price corridor from $52.5 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.25 $2.13 $2.24 $90.00 $198.1K 5.4K 888 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.3 $70.00 $139.5K 5.8K 167 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $75.00 $99.1K 2.4K 392 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.95 $3.85 $3.85 $80.00 $66.2K 4.0K 189 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $80.00 $33.5K 4.0K 275

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 3,687,443, with MRVL's price up by 1.96%, positioned at $73.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.