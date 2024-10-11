Spotify Technology's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Spotify Technology SPOT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Spotify Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $60,060, and 7 calls, totaling $303,545.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $410.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spotify Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spotify Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $410.0, over the past month.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.6 $5.5 $5.55 $377.50 $101.0K 121 184 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.2 $2.04 $2.2 $365.00 $60.0K 1.4K 398 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.45 $11.0 $11.0 $410.00 $48.4K 1.6K 103 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.92 $2.91 $2.92 $385.00 $40.6K 1.7K 145 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.45 $10.5 $11.05 $410.00 $29.8K 1.6K 130

About Spotify Technology

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 86% and 14% of Spotify's 2023 total revenue, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 403,128, the SPOT's price is down by -0.97%, now at $374.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $407.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $440. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $340. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.