This Is What Whales Are Betting On U.S. Bancorp

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards U.S. Bancorp USB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in USB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for U.S. Bancorp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $514,468, and 5 are calls, amounting to $685,672.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $47.5 for U.S. Bancorp over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for U.S. Bancorp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across U.S. Bancorp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $47.5, over the past month.

U.S. Bancorp 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.49 $2.39 $2.42 $47.50 $371.6K 137 1.5K USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $46.00 $292.2K 7.5K 5.2K USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.27 $1.2 $1.2 $46.00 $152.3K 7.5K 2.4K USB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.19 $1.15 $1.15 $46.00 $114.7K 7.5K 1.1K USB PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.41 $2.33 $2.33 $47.50 $108.3K 137 2.0K

About U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with U.S. Bancorp, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

U.S. Bancorp's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,396,349, the price of USB is up by 3.24%, reaching $46.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Expert Opinions on U.S. Bancorp

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.25.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for U.S. Bancorp, targeting a price of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for U.S. Bancorp, targeting a price of $51. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $48.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.