Behind the Scenes of Nike's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $463,520 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $208,826.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $130.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 3116.67 with a total volume of 5,018.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.0 $11.95 $12.0 $92.50 $144.6K 1.0K 121 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.4 $11.95 $11.95 $92.50 $99.1K 1.0K 204 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $130.00 $74.0K 529 1 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.55 $2.52 $2.54 $82.50 $69.3K 3.5K 509 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.66 $2.62 $2.66 $77.50 $63.5K 8.8K 240

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,815,810, the NKE's price is down by -0.22%, now at $82.27.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Nike, targeting a price of $92. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $80. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $104. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Nike, targeting a price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Nike with a target price of $79.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.