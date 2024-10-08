Marathon Petroleum's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Marathon Petroleum MPC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Marathon Petroleum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $922,322, and 2 are calls, amounting to $598,050.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $175.0 for Marathon Petroleum during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.0 $13.8 $14.0 $160.00 $700.0K 117 502 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.45 $10.9 $165.00 $545.0K 1.6K 0 MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.15 $10.7 $10.7 $165.00 $81.3K 1.2K 117 MPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.7 $10.25 $10.61 $160.00 $53.0K 124 17 MPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.9 $10.6 $10.9 $165.00 $52.3K 1.2K 22

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility will have the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel once converted. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,920,861, the price of MPC is down by -8.64%, reaching $158.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marathon Petroleum

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $176.4.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $193. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Marathon Petroleum with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Marathon Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Marathon Petroleum, targeting a price of $172. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Marathon Petroleum, maintaining a target price of $182.

