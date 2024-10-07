Smart Money Is Betting Big In APP Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on AppLovin APP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for AppLovin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $50,000, and 9 calls, totaling $739,438.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $150.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $139.2 $136.2 $136.99 $2.50 $342.4K 12 0 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $37.0 $34.7 $35.63 $110.00 $114.0K 3.3K 1 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $72.9 $71.3 $72.0 $70.00 $57.6K 113 0 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $10.0 $9.3 $10.0 $136.00 $50.0K 0 0 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $91.3 $89.6 $90.25 $50.00 $45.1K 216 2

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 711,038, with APP's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $138.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $134.6.

* An analyst from UBS has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $145. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on AppLovin with a target price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $108. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

