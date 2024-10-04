Looking At JD.com's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $752,335 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,118,766.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $60.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $44.00 $365.7K 4.9K 3.7K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.85 $4.65 $4.65 $60.00 $299.9K 4.8K 3 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $14.65 $14.65 $40.00 $146.5K 5.2K 1.7K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.6 $4.85 $37.50 $121.2K 165 250 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $11.5 $11.4 $11.4 $35.00 $108.3K 1.7K 132

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 15,218,005, the price of JD is up 4.04% at $46.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

