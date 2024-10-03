Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nu Holdings

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nu Holdings NU, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Nu Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $107,955, and 8 calls, totaling $591,788.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $16.0 for Nu Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nu Holdings options trades today is 19492.43 with a total volume of 18,833.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $16.0 over the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.63 $0.6 $0.63 $14.00 $150.9K 1.2K 5.0K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.64 $0.63 $0.63 $14.00 $133.3K 1.2K 2.6K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.4 $0.37 $0.37 $15.00 $130.8K 462 5.1K NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.45 $0.42 $0.45 $12.00 $107.9K 60.2K 2.4K NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.38 $0.37 $0.38 $15.00 $59.2K 462 1.6K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 23,957,841, with NU's price down by -0.95%, positioned at $13.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Nu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

