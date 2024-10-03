Behind the Scenes of EVgo's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on EVgo EVGO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in EVGO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for EVgo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,620, and 7 calls, totaling $268,160.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $6.0 for EVgo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EVgo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EVgo's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $6.0 in the last 30 days.

EVgo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.14 $4.50 $57.0K 4.0K 1.6K EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.05 $4.50 $42.0K 4.0K 2.1K EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.95 $2.85 $2.85 $3.00 $40.1K 1.6K 452 EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.9 $0.8 $0.8 $4.50 $40.0K 4.0K 142 EVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $6.00 $37.6K 1 4.0K

About EVgo

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the us. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the us. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments and independent property owners in order to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for EVgo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

EVgo's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 100,853,292, with EVGO's price up by 60.76%, positioned at $6.32.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for EVgo

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.5.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $7. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $5. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $5. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.