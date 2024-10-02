Smart Money Is Betting Big In GE Aero Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE Aero GE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for GE Aero.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $806,587, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $930,140.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $260.0 for GE Aero over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aero's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aero's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aero Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $5.8 $5.65 $5.8 $190.00 $288.2K 10.3K 1.8K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.5 $5.35 $5.35 $185.00 $264.8K 2.9K 505 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $6.8 $6.25 $6.45 $190.00 $170.2K 264 321 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.05 $4.75 $4.75 $190.00 $118.7K 10.3K 252 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $75.4 $73.1 $74.43 $260.00 $96.7K 35 25

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Where Is GE Aero Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,291,609, the price of GE is up by 0.55%, reaching $187.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What The Experts Say On GE Aero

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $206.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $201. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $212.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

