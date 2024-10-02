Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSTR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MicroStrategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 87 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $2,053,891, and 66 are calls, amounting to $4,391,265.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $380.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MicroStrategy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MicroStrategy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MicroStrategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $68.9 $65.8 $67.38 $235.00 $673.8K 0 100 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.6 $33.6 $34.25 $160.00 $359.6K 2.4K 5 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.25 $13.5 $13.7 $190.00 $227.4K 838 3 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $7.55 $7.25 $7.26 $165.00 $218.4K 477 499 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $77.6 $76.6 $77.6 $130.00 $155.2K 2.3K 20

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MicroStrategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,177,865, with MSTR's price up by 5.54%, positioned at $171.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $173.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $146. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on MicroStrategy, maintaining a target price of $173. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MicroStrategy, targeting a price of $173.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.