This Is What Whales Are Betting On CrowdStrike Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,895,998, and 41 are calls, for a total amount of $3,250,001.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $570.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $81.75 $81.75 $81.75 $290.00 $850.2K 69 0 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.55 $53.5 $53.55 $290.00 $519.4K 585 97 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.6 $210.00 $380.0K 518 505 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $15.35 $15.0 $15.05 $250.00 $301.0K 402 400 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $54.15 $53.55 $53.55 $290.00 $214.2K 585 139

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 1,828,668, the CRWD's price is down by -2.3%, now at $279.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.