Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Broadcom

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 80 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $999,379, and 64 were calls, valued at $5,204,328.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $250.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.35 $20.1 $20.35 $170.00 $400.9K 4.7K 375 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $34.45 $34.0 $34.0 $150.00 $336.6K 16.2K 136 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $59.5 $58.35 $59.22 $120.00 $236.8K 1.5K 41 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.45 $225.00 $234.5K 385 529 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $3.45 $3.58 $185.00 $179.7K 4.7K 1.3K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 13,199,253, with AVGO's price up by 0.27%, positioned at $176.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $208.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $210. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

