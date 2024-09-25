Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM IBM we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 11% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $140,473 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $770,416.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $240.0 for IBM over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IBM stands at 1456.17, with a total volume reaching 1,828.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IBM, situated within the strike price corridor from $175.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $24.4 $24.25 $24.4 $200.00 $197.6K 10 201 IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $8.75 $8.3 $8.53 $220.00 $83.6K 551 282 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $39.15 $38.25 $38.72 $190.00 $62.1K 594 16 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.3 $15.1 $15.21 $230.00 $61.3K 15 149 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.3 $8.25 $8.3 $240.00 $53.9K 2.5K 71

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

IBM's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 869,227, the price of IBM is up by 0.02%, reaching $221.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $192.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.