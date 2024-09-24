Texas Instruments Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Texas Instruments TXN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $259,790, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $2,307,755.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $210.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Texas Instruments's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Texas Instruments's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $195.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $12.8 $12.45 $12.8 $195.00 $1.1M 1.4K 1.4K TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $12.8 $12.3 $12.8 $195.00 $628.5K 1.4K 491 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.25 $4.9 $5.03 $210.00 $50.3K 210 200 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $5.8 $3.75 $4.85 $205.00 $48.4K 241 0 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $20.0 $19.6 $20.0 $195.00 $48.0K 3.5K 86

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Texas Instruments

With a volume of 3,961,287, the price of TXN is up 0.47% at $204.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Texas Instruments with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.