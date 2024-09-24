Spotlight on UnitedHealth Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group UNH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $927,651, and 7 are calls, amounting to $479,810.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $660.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 133.33, with a total volume reaching 2,271.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $660.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.9 $2.89 $2.9 $620.00 $218.3K 673 736 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $165.15 $162.9 $162.9 $430.00 $81.4K 32 5 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $31.35 $29.75 $30.06 $580.00 $74.9K 349 150 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.15 $29.7 $29.89 $580.00 $74.5K 349 125 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $29.65 $28.9 $29.27 $580.00 $67.1K 349 221

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

Trading volume stands at 1,384,480, with UNH's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $572.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $591.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $591.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.