Smart Money Is Betting Big In REGN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $409,131, and 10 were calls, valued at $419,774.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $1620.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 51.43 with a total volume of 748.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $700.0 to $1620.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $19.1 $19.0 $19.0 $1120.00 $161.5K 20 115 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $29.8 $27.5 $27.5 $1130.00 $82.5K 252 61 REGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $10.0 $10.0 $10.0 $1130.00 $66.2K 12 111 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $515.0 $505.0 $515.0 $1620.00 $51.5K 0 1 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $20.5 $17.1 $20.5 $1125.00 $47.1K 1 23

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 249,496, the price of REGN is down by -3.02%, reaching $1110.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 38 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1168.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1282. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $1282. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $1250. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $1015. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $1015.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.