Novo Nordisk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk NVO revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 10% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $112,088, and 8 were calls, valued at $304,824.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $175.0 for Novo Nordisk, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Novo Nordisk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Novo Nordisk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.75 $8.6 $8.6 $120.00 $86.0K 1.9K 109 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.75 $8.55 $8.7 $135.00 $52.2K 750 10 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.1 $9.0 $9.1 $125.00 $45.5K 309 51 NVO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.25 $1.22 $1.25 $175.00 $45.1K 292 363 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.55 $4.65 $130.00 $37.2K 619 166

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Novo Nordisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Novo Nordisk

Trading volume stands at 1,564,079, with NVO's price down by -3.33%, positioned at $123.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.