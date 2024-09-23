Sea's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sea SE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,224, and 9 calls, totaling $403,455.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $120.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.55 $1.52 $1.55 $90.00 $72.2K 2.4K 389 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.05 $120.00 $59.2K 87 98 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.5 $53.0 $53.0 $40.00 $53.0K 627 10 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.1 $8.75 $8.99 $85.00 $44.9K 748 104 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.0 $8.75 $8.9 $85.00 $44.5K 748 104

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire busines in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 1,609,356, with SE's price up by 3.98%, positioned at $89.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.