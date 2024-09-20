Visa's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $875,964 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $279,465.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $300.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 446.8, with a total volume reaching 1,862.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $34.55 $33.75 $34.0 $250.00 $170.0K 229 52 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.0 $18.75 $18.8 $300.00 $99.5K 49 106 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $14.25 $14.0 $14.14 $295.00 $77.9K 340 343 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.1 $13.8 $13.99 $295.00 $77.4K 340 288 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.5 $15.25 $15.45 $295.00 $69.5K 129 154

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Visa

With a volume of 27,553,349, the price of V is down -0.43% at $284.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $314.6666666666667.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Compass Point lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $319. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Visa, targeting a price of $308. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $317.

