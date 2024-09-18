A Closer Look at Equinix's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Equinix. Our analysis of options history for Equinix EQIX revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $237,480, and 5 were calls, valued at $366,070.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $800.0 to $870.0 for Equinix over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Equinix stands at 77.25, with a total volume reaching 378.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Equinix, situated within the strike price corridor from $800.0 to $870.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Equinix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $74.4 $69.5 $69.5 $800.00 $145.9K 120 21 EQIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $34.1 $30.0 $34.0 $800.00 $102.0K 168 75 EQIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $46.5 $41.5 $44.5 $870.00 $89.0K 20 35 EQIX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $68.9 $68.6 $68.6 $800.00 $48.0K 120 54 EQIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.5 $52.5 $52.5 $870.00 $42.0K 1 23

About Equinix

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, that are dispersed over five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Equinix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Equinix

With a trading volume of 64,150, the price of EQIX is up by 0.3%, reaching $866.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Equinix

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $953.0.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Equinix, which currently sits at a price target of $971.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Equinix with a target price of $935.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.