Palo Alto Networks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $572,389, and 14 were calls, valued at $645,040.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $370.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $11.0 $11.0 $280.00 $110.0K 182 0 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $79.35 $65.3 $73.3 $370.00 $102.6K 49 14 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.15 $16.85 $17.15 $370.00 $85.7K 1.3K 50 PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $15.45 $15.1 $15.25 $340.00 $82.3K 952 66 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.75 $14.65 $14.75 $340.00 $72.2K 952 122

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palo Alto Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 740,487, the PANW's price is down by -2.02%, now at $331.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $386.8.

An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $390.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $399.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.