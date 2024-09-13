This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Taiwan Semiconductor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $72,147, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,432,368.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $250.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Taiwan Semiconductor stands at 5193.94, with a total volume reaching 2,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Taiwan Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $12.85 $12.45 $12.45 $165.00 $99.6K 463 80 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $24.65 $22.85 $24.15 $150.00 $96.6K 396 40 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $14.8 $14.15 $14.35 $165.00 $94.7K 3.9K 348 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.25 $14.0 $14.25 $165.00 $94.0K 3.9K 480 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.55 $13.9 $14.25 $165.00 $94.0K 3.9K 216

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

In light of the recent options history for Taiwan Semiconductor, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Taiwan Semiconductor

With a volume of 1,494,631, the price of TSM is up 0.96% at $173.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

