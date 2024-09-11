Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on KLAC Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KLA KLAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $370,440, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $157,435.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $580.0 to $880.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale trades within a strike price range from $580.0 to $880.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $49.1 $48.3 $49.1 $750.00 $103.1K 105 26 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $51.4 $48.4 $49.0 $750.00 $78.4K 105 42 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $64.2 $60.8 $62.16 $750.00 $62.1K 42 10 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $16.6 $15.1 $16.6 $720.00 $49.8K 358 114 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $13.0 $12.1 $12.1 $710.00 $48.4K 404 86

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 414,374, the price of KLAC is up by 4.31%, reaching $744.21.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KLA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.