Vertiv Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For September 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Hldgs VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $456,440, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $445,132.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $86.0 for Vertiv Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $86.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $67.50 $331.5K 944 851 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $75.00 $109.4K 1.6K 188 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.7 $0.6 $0.65 $70.00 $97.7K 93 1.5K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $1.1 $0.8 $0.9 $86.00 $37.9K 122 0 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.46 $75.00 $37.3K 1.6K 1.2K

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs

With a volume of 5,134,822, the price of VRT is up 6.39% at $80.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $105.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertiv Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.