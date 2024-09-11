MARA Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings MARA revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,520, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,057,635.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $27.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.66 $2.61 $2.62 $17.50 $152.9K 5.8K 1.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.59 $2.65 $17.50 $132.5K 5.8K 1.9K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $27.00 $128.9K 964 293 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $17.50 $90.0K 5.8K 3.1K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.35 $8.25 $8.27 $10.00 $82.7K 5.8K 105

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 20,753,250, with MARA's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $15.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On MARA Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on MARA Holdings with a target price of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.