Summit Therapeutics Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Summit Therapeutics. Our analysis of options history for Summit Therapeutics SMMT revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $142,500, and 10 were calls, valued at $863,755.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $30.0 for Summit Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Summit Therapeutics options trades today is 1076.55 with a total volume of 2,794.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Summit Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Summit Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.9 $9.1 $9.6 $14.00 $287.0K 3.9K 502 SMMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $9.3 $8.4 $8.9 $14.00 $178.0K 3.9K 202 SMMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.1 $4.6 $5.0 $19.00 $133.0K 515 281 SMMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $25.00 $90.0K 375 34 SMMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.5 $25.00 $82.5K 91 210

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for serious infectious diseases. Its CDI (Clostridiodes difficile infection) product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic. It has two geographical segments: the United States and the United Kingdom.

Current Position of Summit Therapeutics

With a volume of 6,406,733, the price of SMMT is up 1.87% at $23.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Summit Therapeutics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.4.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $16.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Summit Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.