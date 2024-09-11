A Closer Look at Netflix's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 15% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $330,768, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,003,051.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $1100.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 422.79 with a total volume of 2,053.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $13.95 $13.5 $13.64 $725.00 $152.5K 111 82 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $72.9 $72.05 $72.5 $675.00 $145.0K 49 47 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $434.0 $424.0 $427.96 $1100.00 $128.3K 0 3 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $96.3 $91.3 $92.8 $620.00 $102.0K 438 0 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $13.85 $13.45 $13.64 $725.00 $89.8K 111 164

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 275 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Netflix's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 296,115, the NFLX's price is down by -0.99%, now at $666.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $825.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $900.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Netflix with a target price of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Netflix options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.