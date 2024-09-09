Goldman Sachs Gr's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,014,859, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,085,743.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $520.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $53.4 $52.9 $53.4 $460.00 $512.6K 895 100 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $14.6 $12.85 $14.6 $500.00 $146.0K 53 100 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $14.7 $13.3 $14.0 $500.00 $140.0K 53 201 GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $13.75 $13.2 $13.75 $500.00 $137.5K 53 301 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.4 $11.05 $11.15 $490.00 $83.7K 661 207

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status

With a volume of 570,327, the price of GS is up 2.26% at $490.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Gr

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $472.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $472.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

