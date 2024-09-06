Behind the Scenes of Citigroup's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Citigroup C.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $321,467, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $583,935.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $12.8 $12.4 $12.45 $55.00 $186.8K 1.1K 150 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $12.9 $12.4 $12.45 $55.00 $186.8K 1.1K 300 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $7.15 $6.85 $7.1 $55.00 $139.5K 8.6K 252 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.12 $50.00 $111.0K 509 100 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.47 $0.46 $0.46 $61.00 $50.3K 5.0K 103

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Citigroup

With a volume of 4,862,417, the price of C is down -2.15% at $59.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Citigroup, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.