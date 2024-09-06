Decoding Intuitive Surgical's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Intuitive Surgical ISRG, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ISRG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Intuitive Surgical. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 16% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $108,150, and 11 calls, totaling $377,465.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $410.0 and $460.0 for Intuitive Surgical, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Surgical's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Surgical's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $410.0 to $460.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $460.00 $108.1K 28 6 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $96.3 $95.7 $95.7 $410.00 $47.8K 34 8 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $96.3 $94.2 $95.15 $410.00 $47.5K 34 8 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $88.7 $86.2 $88.7 $420.00 $44.3K 175 10 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $88.7 $85.8 $88.26 $420.00 $44.1K 175 5

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,600 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 263,434, with ISRG's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $468.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $527.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $560.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $494.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

