Chipotle Mexican Grill Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Chipotle Mexican Grill. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $476,722, and 9 are calls, amounting to $567,849.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.1 $6.9 $7.02 $50.00 $104.5K 2.6K 175 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.1 $1.95 $2.0 $55.00 $100.0K 10.4K 691 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $0.9 $0.75 $0.79 $57.00 $78.9K 118 1.0K CMG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.1 $7.17 $54.00 $68.0K 1.5K 94 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.7 $59.00 $63.6K 9.4K 94

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chipotle Mexican Grill, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,765,878, the price of CMG is up 1.84% at $54.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Chipotle Mexican Grill

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $69.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $58.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $70.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $62.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.