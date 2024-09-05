Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Mastercard

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $500.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $21.1 $20.6 $20.95 $485.00 $138.2K 135 417 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $28.85 $27.6 $27.6 $500.00 $85.3K 92 31 MA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $19.25 $18.75 $19.0 $485.00 $84.7K 135 75 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $28.45 $27.5 $27.69 $500.00 $83.0K 92 63 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $19.15 $17.8 $17.8 $485.00 $78.3K 135 119

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard

With a trading volume of 1,573,254, the price of MA is down by -1.25%, reaching $477.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $538.3333333333334.

An analyst from Compass Point downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $525.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $520.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Mastercard with a target price of $570.

