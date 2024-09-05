Exxon Mobil's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,360, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $215,630.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $109.0 to $140.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $109.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.9 $8.9 $120.00 $43.6K 11.7K 49 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $120.00 $41.5K 14.8K 301 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $120.00 $40.5K 14.8K 401 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.8 $3.92 $140.00 $39.2K 2.2K 108 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.88 $1.85 $1.88 $114.00 $37.4K 236 329

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Exxon Mobil, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,835,836, the XOM's price is up by 0.49%, now at $114.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $157.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

