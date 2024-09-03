Gilead Sciences Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,440 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $295,025.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $87.5 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 1137.25 with a total volume of 5,516.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.5 $2.23 $2.23 $80.00 $55.7K 3.8K 758 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.45 $2.23 $2.23 $80.00 $53.0K 3.8K 1.3K GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.42 $2.28 $2.28 $80.00 $52.4K 3.8K 508 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.24 $2.1 $2.24 $80.00 $39.4K 3.8K 1.1K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.24 $2.23 $2.24 $80.00 $38.7K 3.8K 931

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

In light of the recent options history for Gilead Sciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Gilead Sciences

With a trading volume of 2,038,272, the price of GILD is up by 1.28%, reaching $80.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.