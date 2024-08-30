Behind the Scenes of Merck & Co's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co MRK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $74,400, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $356,298.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $117.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Merck & Co's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Merck & Co's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $117.0, over the past month.

Merck & Co 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.8 $10.55 $10.7 $107.00 $80.2K 181 181 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.55 $115.00 $75.9K 1.6K 167 MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.14 $0.05 $0.12 $100.00 $74.4K 7.4K 6.2K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.97 $1.92 $1.95 $117.00 $47.3K 939 568 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $11.0 $10.8 $10.93 $107.00 $43.7K 181 40

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent pediatric diseases as well as human papillomavirus, or HPV. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, just under half of the company's sales are generated in the United States.

Merck & Co's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,678,562, the MRK's price is up by 0.84%, now at $118.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Merck & Co with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.