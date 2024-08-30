Spotlight on Abercrombie & Fitch: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch.

Looking at options history for Abercrombie & Fitch ANF we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $840,600.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $160.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abercrombie & Fitch's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abercrombie & Fitch's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.8 $19.6 $19.8 $145.00 $594.0K 119 332 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $10.9 $9.3 $9.8 $155.00 $58.8K 747 68 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $49.7 $47.4 $48.8 $100.00 $48.8K 1.2K 20 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.8 $45.7 $47.5 $130.00 $47.5K 42 0 ANF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $48.5 $46.8 $46.8 $100.00 $46.8K 1.2K 10

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,193,088, the ANF's price is up by 1.62%, now at $144.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $183.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $208.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $147.

In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $190.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $208.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $165.

