Smart Money Is Betting Big In Morgan Stanley Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 8 options trades for Morgan Stanley MS summing a total amount of $1,000,530.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 627,633.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $97.5 and $120.0 for Morgan Stanley, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $97.5 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.65 $8.45 $8.5 $100.00 $510.0K 400 600 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.55 $8.45 $8.55 $100.00 $241.9K 14.0K 289 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.7 $8.4 $8.5 $100.00 $85.0K 400 700 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.23 $1.18 $1.22 $120.00 $73.2K 3.0K 601 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.42 $0.4 $0.41 $101.00 $32.6K 370 0

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Morgan Stanley, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Morgan Stanley

With a volume of 771,584, the price of MS is down -0.23% at $102.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Morgan Stanley

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $95.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

