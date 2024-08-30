Spotlight on Walmart: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart WMT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $133,080, and 10 are calls, amounting to $689,771.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $80.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 5892.09, with a total volume reaching 4,186.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $73.33 $198.0K 10.8K 601 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $73.33 $180.0K 6.7K 0 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.9 $3.9 $75.00 $106.0K 466 273 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.63 $1.57 $1.64 $75.00 $49.2K 4.3K 465 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $70.00 $44.0K 11.3K 57

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,093,539, the WMT's price is down by -0.02%, now at $76.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $79.8.

An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $78.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $78.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $81.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.