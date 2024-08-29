Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy CEG we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,042,940 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $218,660.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $195.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Energy stands at 305.4, with a total volume reaching 4,666.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.7 $2.15 $2.36 $170.00 $674.8K 66 2.8K CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.4 $6.2 $6.2 $175.00 $120.2K 973 365 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $13.7 $12.9 $13.5 $190.00 $98.5K 15 100 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.2 $11.1 $11.4 $195.00 $61.5K 31 25 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.0 $11.8 $12.0 $190.00 $60.0K 442 50

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 650,934, the price of CEG is up by 1.66%, reaching $196.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $230.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $211.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $189.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $212.

