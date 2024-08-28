Shopify's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify SHOP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $775,573, and 9 are calls, amounting to $3,104,720.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Shopify stands at 1406.0, with a total volume reaching 3,635.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Shopify, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.95 $11.05 $90.00 $2.6M 1.6K 199 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.85 $8.7 $8.75 $80.00 $175.0K 898 346 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.15 $12.0 $12.15 $65.00 $145.8K 917 120 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.8 $10.65 $10.65 $75.00 $140.5K 37 308 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.55 $16.4 $16.4 $85.00 $106.6K 25 0

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shopify, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Shopify

With a trading volume of 3,747,530, the price of SHOP is down by -3.02%, reaching $72.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

