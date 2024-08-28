Smart Money Is Betting Big In BKNG Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.
Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $372,405 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $617,208.
Projected Price Targets
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3400.0 to $4100.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3400.0 to $4100.0, over the past month.
Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|BKNG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|12/18/26
|$785.9
|$760.9
|$778.0
|$4050.00
|$77.8K
|0
|0
|BKNG
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|06/20/25
|$679.2
|$655.4
|$668.75
|$3500.00
|$66.8K
|18
|1
|BKNG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/21/25
|$313.0
|$305.2
|$305.2
|$4000.00
|$61.0K
|7
|23
|BKNG
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|09/20/24
|$90.3
|$78.4
|$84.4
|$3890.00
|$59.0K
|1
|7
|BKNG
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/27/24
|$118.7
|$108.5
|$112.0
|$3880.00
|$56.0K
|1
|10
About Booking Holdings
Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Booking Holdings's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 77,645, the BKNG's price is up by 0.59%, now at $3904.32.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.
What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings
Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $3902.0.
- An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3750.
- Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $3860.
- An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $3900.
- An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $4100.
- An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3900.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
