Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $215,009, and 9 were calls, valued at $710,581.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1260.83 with a total volume of 1,194.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.95 $20.9 $20.95 $230.00 $194.5K 937 0 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.85 $14.65 $14.85 $230.00 $148.5K 4.0K 100 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.0 $24.2 $25.0 $240.00 $140.0K 85 56 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.9 $10.95 $225.00 $58.0K 1.9K 89 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.3 $10.15 $10.25 $225.00 $51.2K 186 15

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,021,755, with JPM's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $221.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $226.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $226.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.