Spotlight on Starbucks: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $588,274, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $3,022,377.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $115.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.75 $100.00 $1.1M 2.9K 2.9K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.25 $18.15 $18.25 $80.00 $675.2K 5.7K 370 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.75 $100.00 $387.1K 583 1.0K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.75 $18.2 $18.2 $80.00 $274.8K 5.7K 601 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $95.00 $205.0K 18.8K 1.1K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2023. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Starbucks

With a volume of 8,418,044, the price of SBUX is up 2.24% at $97.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $111.2.

In a positive move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $120.

An analyst from TD Cowen has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $105.

In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $103.

An analyst from Stifel upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $118.

