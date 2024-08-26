Lululemon Athletica's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $565,696 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $660,561.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $740.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 701.53, with a total volume reaching 2,196.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $740.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $9.6 $7.9 $9.32 $260.00 $95.6K 683 115 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.0 $16.4 $18.0 $280.00 $90.0K 602 51 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.7 $19.25 $19.5 $270.00 $89.3K 1.1K 61 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.55 $10.7 $11.12 $290.00 $76.2K 884 97 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.95 $39.2 $40.55 $290.00 $64.8K 207 16

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Lululemon Athletica's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 335,860, the LULU's price is up by 1.67%, now at $273.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $301.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $285.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $370.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $286.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $250.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $315.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.