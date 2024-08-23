Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Morgan Stanley

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Morgan Stanley MS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Morgan Stanley. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $105,530, and 6 are calls, amounting to $306,928.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $106.0 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $106.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.65 $16.0 $95.00 $107.2K 2.3K 67 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.8 $6.3 $6.55 $100.00 $58.9K 0 158 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.0 $0.95 $1.0 $106.00 $56.2K 21 995 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.0 $6.85 $6.85 $100.00 $46.5K 0 0 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $43.0 $42.0 $43.0 $60.00 $43.0K 34 0

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Morgan Stanley, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,344,171, the price of MS is up by 1.37%, reaching $101.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $95.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.